Family, friends of Tymar Crawford hold birthday caravan, demand justice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Tymar Crawford on Saturday threw him a birthday caravan.

Crawford, who was killed in Pensacola Police custody in July, would have turned 29 Tuesday.

Cars lined up and down North C Street, ready to roll out for Crawford.

It was at C Street and West Brainerd Street where Crawford was fatalty shot by former PPD officer Daniel Sieman, who was later fired for misuse of force. Outrage swept the Pensacola community when a grand jury decided not to indict Sieman criminally.

The birthday caravan drove through Pensacola streets to Pensacola Village Apartments, where family and friends held a block party in his honor. A year later, they still mourn the death of Crawford and fight for justice.

“We haven’t forgotten about him,” said Charles Williams, a leader with Dream Defenders, an organization fighting policy brutality. “This family has been dealing with a travesty for almost a year now. So, it’s something they’ll never forget about.”

The pain Crawford’s family and friends feel is still fresh, but the death of George Floyd in Minnesota has once again put the spotlight on his death. Floyd was killed in police custody.

Those who came together for Crawford on Saturday believe justice still hasn’t been served for Crawford. Activists have been fighting for policy changes, such as establishing a police accountability board at the Pensacola Police Department.

“It really reminds people that it’s not too far from home,” said Haley Morrissette, a regional organizer with Dream Defenders. “With it happening to George Floyd and remembering that it happened here — more than one time actually.”

Family and friends of Crawford say they won’t stop saying his name until justice is served.

“As far as black people are concerned, we’re screaming out for help,” Williams said. “We’re screaming out for some type of justice. Some kind of recourse to right this ship.”

