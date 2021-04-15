Family, friends mourning loss of 19-year-old killed in I-10 crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of 19-year-old Ashley Smith are mourning her loss after she died in a crash early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old was killed in a crash while traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 at about 1:30 a.m.

Smith’s friend, Markesha Bonner, identified Smith as the person killed. Smith’s family and friends posted to social media all day Thursday, questioning how a life like Smith’s ended so soon.

“She was smart,” Bonner said. “She had her whole life ahead of her. I’m 20 years old. I can’t imagine not living on to be 20.”

FHP is still investigating to determine the cause of the crash. A crash report says Smith lost control of her car and crashed into a tree. She died on scene.

A 21-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were hurt in the crash. The woman suffered serious injuries while the child had minor injuries.

Smith is described by Bonner as having a dynamic personality.

“She entered the room, her presence was small like she was a small person, but her presence was so big,” she said. “She lit up a room.”

Bonner said Smith will be missed by many.

“I know she’s in heaven,” she said. “She’s looking down at us right now. You see it’s raining? It’s her.”

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Smith’s family and have not heard back.