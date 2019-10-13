Faith Time: End it now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We talk to Robert Soto with the Seventh Day Adventist Church about the church’s campaign against human trafficking and violence against women. It’s called “End it Now.” Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about the “EndItNow” campaign. What is that about?

Guest: End It Now is a global initiative developed to increase personal awareness, responsibility, and involvement to effectively advocate the end of human trafficking, bullying, abuse and all types of violence. EndItNow.Org



Anchor: Where do people even start to begin to address the issue of sexual violence and trafficking?



Guest: At the beginning! Educate the children. It’s our understanding of the way to combat these issues is through prayer, awareness, education and a positive support system. We must increase community awareness through events like EndItNow emphasis day. We have to reach out to those who are hurting and let them know we care about them. These dark issues have to be brought into the light. Report Human Trafficking at 888-373-7888



Anchor: How does a person know they are falling into a trafficking or abusive situation?



Guest: 1st remember LOVE DOES NOT HURT. Watch out if you find yourself being lured or forced into a situation you feel uncomfortable or unsure about. A true relationship will never require an exchange of affection for possessions or under the threat of physical or emotional violence. Check out EndItNow.Org for more info.



Anchor: Why has this Christian denomination decided to tackle this issue?



Guest: Our denomination is founded on the Bible and Jesus is our example. We can turn to the Bible to find the answer. Jesus says for us to love one another and in Luke 4:18 He says “to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, to set free those who are oppressed”. We have to act on this.



Anchor: How do you keep women safe from these bad situations?



Guest: 1st I encourage everyone to SAFEGUARD themselves by getting to know God! The bad guys have tactics that work! But so do the good guys! So team up with us. BE SMART let someone know where you are going. Get active in your community and church. Educate yourself. Share what’s going on. Join a small group TALK to others. Utilize our resources like EndItNow.org. We have a Bible Seminar going on right now! Join me nightly this week at 6:30 pm at the Dearborn YMCA. On FaceBook check End It Now Mobile for more locations.