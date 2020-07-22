Fairhope Police say second shooting suspect is from Daphne

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unedited press release from Fairhope Police Department:

Our department has one individual in custody and still trying to locate a second suspect regarding a shooting that occurred in our jurisdiction yesterday.

Around 3p.m. Tuesday, July 21st, we received a call that a subject had been shot near Fairland Avenue and was in route to Thomas Hospital via their personal vehicle.

Near the scene of the crime, Officers arrested 17-year-old Varius Townser of Fairhope. He is being charged as an adult with two counts of Robbery 1st, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm). He is currently being held on $200,000 bond at Baldwin County Jail.

We are still looking for Charvez Gonzales of Daphne. He is wanted for two counts of Robbery 1st, Assault 1st and as a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

If you know of Gonzalez’ location, please contact our department at 251-928-2385 or emailJoshua.Cryar@fairhopeal.gov.

The shooting victim is still recovering at a local hospital.

LATEST STORIES