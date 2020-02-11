Fairhope movie production approved by council members Monday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope City Council has unanimously approved the production of a movie in town. The vote came Monday night, weeks after the city, movie crew and business owners met to discuss the impact it would have in the downtown Fairhope area.

Those behind the movie “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” have been working with city officials to lessen the impact on businesses, which ultimately means a stricter shooting schedule lasting only a couple of weeks. While the full schedule hasn’t been released yet, we’re told production will take place over a couple of days and not during prime time hours for a week day.

The movie will also film scenes across the bay in Mobile.

