Fairhope City Council follows mayor’s recommendation closing pier, beach, most public parks

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has decided to close the pier, public parks and the beach temporarily. Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson made the decision to close those areas on Sunday due to large crowds not following the social distancing recommendations.

On Monday night the city council voted to keep those areas closed until further notice due to the coronavirus threat.

According to the resolution adopted during the meeting all parks with playground equipment are closed. Ball parks and other public spaces are open, but only to groups of 10 or less. The golf course and tennis courts will be open to members only.

“Very difficult to come to this decision, yes,” said City Council President Jack Burrell. “There was a lot of debate, a lot of discussion.”

The pier area is closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Burrell lists the extent of the closures in the video attached to this article.

During their regular patrols, police will keep an eye on the public areas that are still open to make sure people using the space are adhering to CDC guidelines.

