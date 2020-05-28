Eye-catching animated art piece!

SEOUL, South Korea (CBS Newspath)–This is catching people’s eyes in Seoul, South Korea. The art installation is on a giant screen and is being described as an “anamorphic illusion”. Some visitors say the virtual waves are so realistic that it looks like the water will overflow.
