Extreme athlete breaks his own icy record

MELK, Austria (CBS Newspath)–A very cool man spent his Saturday in Melk, Austria beating his own world record for being submerged in ice. Josef Koeberl spent 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds in over 440 lbs of ice cubes.
