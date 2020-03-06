EXTRA CHEESY: Fudpucker’s reveals its mac and cheese recipe ahead of Destin festival

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mac and cheese lovers rejoice. The 2nd annual Destin Mac and Cheese Festival is upon us.

The Mac and Cheese Festival will take place Sunday at Destin Commons, 4100 Legendary Drive, in the center of the shopping center from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More than a dozen cooking teams from around the Emerald Coast will compete for the title of “best mac and cheese.” They will have plenty of mac and cheese to try.

All the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

“The event is one of the events we do throughout the year to really help sustain our organization,” said Shervin Rassa, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. “(The event) helps us fulfill our mission of impacting young people to reach their full potential as responsible, caring citizens of our country.”

Fudpucker’s restaurant in Destin plans to cook nearly 30 gallons of its version of macaroni and cheese — enough for 1,500 servings.

Ahead of the festival, News 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at how Fudpucker’s executive chef Pierce Malone prepares the mac and cheese.

The dish includes panini noodles, a smoked Gouda and beer sauce, extra Gouda cheese on top and the best part — a sweet homemade bacon jam.

“It’s very tasty,” Malone said. “It’s going to hit all the points: sweet and savory.”

Malone said Fudpucker’s is now getting back into food contests and he hopes Sunday the restaurant takes home the win.

Ticket costs $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages four and up. It includes an unlimited number of samples.

There will be live music by Shenanigans, face painting for kids and a beer garden for adults.

News 5 will cover the festival on Sunday and bring you all the details.

LATEST STORIES: