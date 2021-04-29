Ex-cop sentenced to life for killing police chief at Pensacola Beach hotel

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The former Oklahoma detective found guilty of murdering his boss and friend at a Pensacola Beach hotel was sentenced Thursday afternoon.
Michael Nealey, 50, was sentenced to life in prison.
Nealey was found guilty March 31 of second-degree murder in the death of former Mannford, Oklahoma police chief Lucky Miller.
Nealey and Miller were staying at the same room at the Pensacola Beach Hilton Hotel in November 2019. The men had traveled to Pensacola for a law enforcement conference on death investigations.
Prosecutors say Nealey, while both men were highly intoxicated, beat and strangled Miller to death.
Miller’s family did not want to talk with WKRG News 5 after the sentencing but issued a statement, saying they were thankful for all the efforts made to prosecute Nealey.
The Miller family statement is as follows:
“First and foremost, we would like to express our gratitude and upmost appreciation to the State Attorney’s Office, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, the city of Pensacola, and all those who were involved in Lucky’s case and played a role in securing justice for him and our family. We will be forever grateful.Miller family statement
Lucky was loved and respected in many communities in Oklahoma, but especially in Davenport, Stroud, and Mannford. We would like to thank these communities and others for their prayers and words of comfort and strength. Since his death, Lucky has been honored by several local and state agencies. We are thankful the work he did will be positively remembered by those he chose to serve and protect.
Most importantly, Lucky loved his family and was loved deeply by them. He will be remembered as a God-fearing man, full of compassion and a heart to help others. Anyone who met Lucky knew he had a dynamic personality. He will forever be missed by those that loved and cared for him.”