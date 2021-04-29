Ex-cop sentenced to life for killing police chief at Pensacola Beach hotel

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The former Oklahoma detective found guilty of murdering his boss and friend at a Pensacola Beach hotel was sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Michael Nealey, 50, was sentenced to life in prison.

Nealey was found guilty March 31 of second-degree murder in the death of former Mannford, Oklahoma police chief Lucky Miller.

Nealey and Miller were staying at the same room at the Pensacola Beach Hilton Hotel in November 2019. The men had traveled to Pensacola for a law enforcement conference on death investigations.

Prosecutors say Nealey, while both men were highly intoxicated, beat and strangled Miller to death.

Miller’s family did not want to talk with WKRG News 5 after the sentencing but issued a statement, saying they were thankful for all the efforts made to prosecute Nealey.

The Miller family statement is as follows: