Escambia County superintendent gives update on schools during COVID-19 crisis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of schools amid the coronavirus crisis.

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announced, per mandate by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, schools will remain closed until April 15. Remote instruction for students will begin April 1.

Students in Escambia County will be contacted by their teachers about what assignments will need to completed and how to complete them.

Teachers will be receiving training on how to teach students remotely.

For those students without internet connectivity, they will be given packets of worksheets to complete. Students’ parents will be able to pick up the worksheets at the child’s school.

As of Wednesday, the plan is for students to return back to school by April 15.

All extra-curricular activities, including sports, have been canceled for the remainder of the school year. Thomas could not say as of Wednesday whether graduating seniors would have a commencement ceremony.

DeSantis announced Tuesday that all standardized tests have been canceled for the remainder of the school year. Due to this, schools will not receive a letter grade from the Florida Department of Education.

