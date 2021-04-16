Escambia County Sheriff: Getaway car in mass shooting found burned, 4 suspects still on run

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons offered an update Friday afternoon on the mass shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday night.

Simmons said four armed men, two with handguns and others with long guns, opened fire on a group of about six people standing outside an apartment building at Oakwood Terrace on Truman Avenue.

The men drove up in a stolen, grey Ford Escape, according to Simmons. They situated the SVU so they could make an easy escape, he said.

Simmons said about 40 shots were fired, hitting and injuring five people. This took about two minutes, Simmons said.

He did not give any identifying information about the victims but did say they included two males and three females.

Simmons said the five-shot suffered different injuries including gunshot wounds to the head, legs, ears and chest. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Investigators found the grey SVU involved in the shooting burned last night. The ECSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.