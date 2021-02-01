Escambia County hospitalizations drop; Pensacola mayor hopeful for more vaccine

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — During his weekly press conference Monday, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced new important updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Escambia County.

Robinson told reporters the Pensacola area had been receiving 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses weekly. That allotment has decreased to 4,000 doses weekly.

“The state is really only getting about 300,000 doses (weekly),” Robinson said. “Right now, it’s not a case of how we can distribute it, it’s more a case of getting supply.”

As of Sunday, more than 27,000 people had received the vaccine in Escambia County, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Robinson said new vaccines should be released in February, so hopefully, more doses will be on the way to those in Northwest Florida.

“Good news is it does appear that hopefully in the month of February there are new vaccines that will come online,” he said. “That should substantially increase the supply.”

Luckily, as the state works to get the area more doses of the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key statistic for governments in evaluating the pandemic, have continued to decline in the last few weeks.

On Jan. 14, there were 291 hospitalizations at Pensacola area hospitals. Monday, there were 162 hospitalizations.

“We think we’re getting close to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Robinson said. “But, February is still going to be a month where we don’t have the opportunity for those vaccines quite to kick in yet.”

Robinson said Monday it’s still important for residents to protect themselves from the virus.

“We continue to need to wear our masks,” he said. ”We ask you to do that.”

The Pensacola City Council will vote on Feb. 27 whether to extend the city’s mask ordinance, which mandates masks be worn inside businesses within the city limits.