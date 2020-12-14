Escambia County, Fla. woman accused of cutting, punching child

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman was arrested Sunday after deputies say she punched a child in the head twice.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports say Tameka Lashay Olds-Bright was charged Sunday with aggravated child abuse, an additional child abuse charge and aggravated battery.

Olds-Bright is accused of punching a child in the head twice while deputies say the child was cleaning her room. Olds-Bright already had outstanding warrants for other domestic violence incidents.

A separate report accuses Olds-Bright of cutting a child on her arms with a knife in August. The third report says Olds-Bright stabbed a man in the face with a knife. This incident is also alleged to have happened in August.

Olds-Bright was booked into the Escambia County jail Sunday and is being held without bond.

