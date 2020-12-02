Escambia County, Fla. schools extend school choice deadline

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Florida school district has extended the deadline for school choice applications.

Parents now have until December 11th to submit applications. The district will not accept applications after that date.

If you still have questions about the program — you can call the number on your screen, or head to the school district’s website or facebook page.

