BOURNEMOUTH, England (CBS Newspath)–Thousands flocked to the beaches in Bournemouth, England Thursday, ignoring social distancing rules in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Town authorities declared the crowding a “major incident” and reported gridlocked roads, illegal overnight camping, and fights.
- England’s crowded beaches