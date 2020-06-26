England’s crowded beaches

BOURNEMOUTH, England (CBS Newspath)–Thousands flocked to the beaches in Bournemouth, England Thursday, ignoring social distancing rules in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Town authorities declared the crowding a “major incident” and reported gridlocked roads, illegal overnight camping, and fights.

