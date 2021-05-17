Elderly woman recovering after homeless man beats her in head with bat at Circle K

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man remains behind bars after deputies say he attacked an elderly woman with a bat at an Escambia County convenience store last Thursday.

Michael Coggeshall, 30, is charged with attempted murder. The woman he attacked is recovering from injuries, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report says Coggeshall was inside the Circle K convenience store at 2700 Gulf Beach Highway at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say Coggeshall was acting erratically, walking around the store aimlessly after setting down his backpack near the store’s ATM.

The report says a 71-year-old woman walked into the store near the ATM. Deputies say Coggeshall began to talk to her, before arming himself with a bat.

Coggeshall hesitated briefly before hitting the woman over the head with the bat, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman collapsed to the floor and appeared to lose consciousness.

Deputies say as blood pooled on the floor from her injuries, Coggeshall casually left the store. He was arrested the next day.

The woman was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola and is recovering, according to the ESCO. Coggeshall remains in the Escambia County jail on more than a $2 million bond.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said in a statement the attack was random and evil.

“Rarely, if ever, in my law enforcement career have I seen something so random and something so downright evil,” Simmons said.

“We are charging (Coggeshall) with attempted murder because that is the most we can charge him with at this time. I hope justice finds Michael Coggeshall and judges him accordingly.”