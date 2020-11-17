Elberta High School basketball coach arrested, placed on administrative leave

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Elberta High School basketball coach Marcus Washington has been placed on administrative leave after a drug arrest earlier this month.

Here is the full statement from Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

We have been made aware of the arrest. Mr. Washington has been placed on administrative leave. We are in contact with law enforcement and cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time. Eddie Tyler, Superintendent

WKRG News 5 viewers may recognize Washington for a racist graffiti story we did in August.

This is a developing story.

