Eglin Air Force Base announces first confirmed COVID-19 case

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Eglin Air Force Base is reporting a “Team Eglin” family member has been confirmed to have COVID-19.



“The continued safety and well-being of Eglin Air Force Base and the local community is my top priority,” said Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, in the release. “We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”



The person has been treated and evaluated by health care professions, according to an Eglin press release.



Cain declared Health Protection Condition Bravo to reflect the heightened risk of COVID-19 community transmission and the risk of exposure to personnel, according to the release.

Eglin officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

Team Eglin encourages all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

There have been five reported cases of COVID-19 in Okaloosa County.

