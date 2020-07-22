(WKRG) — News 5’s Chief Meteorologist bowled his first 300 game at 14. At last count, 14 is a number on Ed’s perfect game list. Randy Patrick has the story.
LATEST STORIES
- Jones sponsors bill to protect Alabama semiconductor companies
- House committee OKs $500K to help ranchers continue grazing cattle along Rio Grande
- Survival potential will determine whether South Texas county hospital takes in COVID-19 patients
- Ed Bloodsworth finds perfection on the lanes
- Local rain chances going up this week, Tracking two tropical systems