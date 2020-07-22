ECSO looking for burglars who broke into liquor store, stole safe

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding suspected burglars.
The Sheriff’s Office says the Fusion Fine Wine and Spirit store, 9515 N. Century Blvd. was burglarized and Tuesday and a safe was taken.
The sheriff’s office post says two men gained entry to the building by throwing a brick through the front door.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9629.
