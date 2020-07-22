ECSO looking for burglars who broke into liquor store, stole safe

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding suspected burglars.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Fusion Fine Wine and Spirit store, 9515 N. Century Blvd. was burglarized and Tuesday and a safe was taken.

The sheriff’s office post says two men gained entry to the building by throwing a brick through the front door.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9629.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories