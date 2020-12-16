ECSO investigating second Pensacola homicide in less than 24 hours

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second homicide in the county within 24 hours.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells WKRG News 5 at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Concordia Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. The ECSO continues to investigate.
A speedster shooting occurred Tuesday night about three miles away from Wednesday’s shooting. The ECSO says in that shooting, one man was shot dead near Dover Avenue, while another was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the ECSO.
