East Brewton Police Chief responds to video involving officer allegedly hitting woman

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — East Brewton Police Chief Kenneth Brazile tells News 5 he’s aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of his officers.

Chief Brazile confirms an incident took place late Saturday night into Sunday morning after a traffic stop. A video appears to show one of the officers hitting a woman.

Chief Brazile tells News 5 the video shows a small clip of what happened, but that he watched bodycam video of the ordeal Monday morning. He says the officer has not been placed on administrative leave and that the case will be presented in court once courts resume operation.

The woman in the video, whose identity has not been released, was charged with obstruction of government operations and assaulting a peace officer. She declined an offer from WKRG News 5 to do an interview about the incident but did give us permission to share the video.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories