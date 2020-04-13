East Brewton Police Chief responds to video involving officer allegedly hitting woman

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — East Brewton Police Chief Kenneth Brazile tells News 5 he’s aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of his officers.

Chief Brazile confirms an incident took place late Saturday night into Sunday morning after a traffic stop. A video appears to show one of the officers hitting a woman.

Chief Brazile tells News 5 the video shows a small clip of what happened, but that he watched bodycam video of the ordeal Monday morning. He says the officer has not been placed on administrative leave and that the case will be presented in court once courts resume operation.

The woman in the video, whose identity has not been released, was charged with obstruction of government operations and assaulting a peace officer. She declined an offer from WKRG News 5 to do an interview about the incident but did give us permission to share the video.

