Early morning fire damages a home in West Mobile

UPDATE 6:30 AM: News release from MFRD:

MOBILE, Ala – At approximately 3:51 AM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Long Meadow Road for reports of a residence on fire in the area. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel discovered a single-story, wood-framed residence presenting with visible flames at the rear of the structure.

Fire scene operations were immediately established, as suppression teams extended charged hose lines and made entry to begin their initial fire attack.

Search & Rescue teams swept through the residence, searching for any potentially trapped victims. All occupants were discovered to have safely escaped the home prior to MFRD arrival on scene.

Crews continued to battle flames within the home, as teams made way to the attic, pushing back flames along the way.

After approximately 15-20 minutes, all signs of fire were successfully extinguished without incident.

There were no injuries sustained at the scene. Cause of Origin Investigators continue to survey the scene and investigate the cause of the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in west Mobile early this morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Long Meadow Road in a neighborhood off Knollwood drive.

Family members were able to escape the home. News 5 is gathering more information from the scene. No one was injured.