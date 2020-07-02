Adopt Me

Ducklings get a helping hand from police

by: , WKRG Staff

INVER GROVER HEIGHTS, Minn. (CBS Newspath)–A Minnesota police officer from Inver Grove Heights rescued 11 ducklings stuck in a sewer drain on July 1. The station also posted video of the ducklings’ reunion with their mother who was waiting for them nearby.

