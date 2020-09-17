DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)-- After the devastation of Hurricane Sally, the Gulf Coast has a long road to recovery. But, we are all in this together, and together is how we will recovery. The spirit of our local community is strong and generous. That spirit will be on full display during a special 3-hour newscast LIVE on the scene at Orange Beach. Sally: Road to Recovery will air from 4-7 pm Friday night on WKRG.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth was on the air keeping viewers safe when Sally made landfall. Now, he'll be on the scene of the damage and devastation. He'll be joined by Rose Ann Haven, Peter Albrecht, Randy Patrick and the entire WKRG News 5 reporting team.