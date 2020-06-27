Drive-in movie in a soccer stadium!

Video

SAO PAULO, Brazil (CBS Newspath)–This is not your ordinary drive-in movie theater! People in Sao Paulo, Brazil can now catch a film inside a soccer stadium. It can hold up to 300 cars, providing some much-needed entertainment during the pandemic.

