Drexell and Honeybee’s gets $10K donation to help feed tornado victims

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Drexell and Honeybee’s restaurant in Brewton got a financial boost Thursday as they continue to feed locals for free after the horrific tornado last month.

State Farm presented the non-profit with a check for $10,000. Lisa McMillan, the founder of the nonprofit, said the donation would provide enough funding to feed those affected by the storms for six months.

“I’m so grateful that they have faith in us and that we’re going to do the right thing,” McMillan said. “That means more than anything to me.”

The restaurant off Lee Street in downtown Brewton was bustling with patrons Thursday morning.

The food, costing only what the patron would like to pay — if anything — is a good treat for residents in the area still recovering from the tornado damage.

Drexell and Honeybee’s has been open seven days a week since the tornado hit.

“We had approximately 90 homes that were damaged or destroyed and approximately eight or 10 buildings that were destroyed,” said Escambia County, Alabama commissioner Raymond Wiggins.

Wiggins said the tornado caused about $2.4 million in damages to Brewton. Financial assistance for those affected is unlikely at this point, he said.

“The local government’s hands are tied,” he said. “At this point, it doesn’t appear there will be any funding from the state level. I think the only way there were will be any hope for any assistance is if we meet the threshold of $7.5 million to get the federal funding.”

Wiggins said a rise in damage totals could come from the auditorium at W.S. Neal High School. It’s possible, he said, the auditorium will have to be completely restored.

In the meantime, local organizations like Drexell and Honeybees say they will continue serving their community as long as there is a need.

“One thing about Brewton, Alabama is when times get hard, people step up and come forward,” she said. “And they have.”