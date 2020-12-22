Dr. Regina Benjamin plans to receive COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Regina Benjamin will leave her Baldwin County home tomorrow where she has been social distancing since spring to receive her vaccination for COVID-19.

“I have been working from home since March, doing all of my work virtually. I only got to the grocery store and other necessary places. I only visit family from a distance, we leave things for each other on our porches,” Benjamin said Tuesday afternoon.

In January, before any coronavirus cases were reported on the Gulf Coast, the former U.S. Surgeon General warned WKRG News 5 viewers how easily the virus was spread encouraging frequent hand washing.

“We practice the 3 W’s. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.”

Saying it is important to lead by example, Dr. Benjamin has scheduled her COVID-19 vaccination at Providence Hospital in Mobile Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“I am getting the vaccine so that I can help stop the spread of this virus, and end this pandemic. To stop 3,000 people in this country from dying every day,” Benjamin said. “So I can go back to seeing patients in person without the fear of spreading the virus to them, or them spreading it to each other in my office. Without the fear of becoming ill myself, without the fear of family and friends’ lives being at risk. I have studied the data on this vaccine and am convinced of and comforted by its safety profile and its efficacy.”

Dr. Benjamin, a member of the national board of Directors of Ascension, admits she doesn’t like needles but says, “in this case it is worth it.”

