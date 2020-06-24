Dr. Fauci optimistic about a Covid-19 vaccine in 2021

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers he is “cautiously optimistic” that there will be a coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021. At a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that one potential vaccine has shown favorable response in animal models and will enter Phase 3 study in July.

