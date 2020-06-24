WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers he is “cautiously optimistic” that there will be a coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021. At a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that one potential vaccine has shown favorable response in animal models and will enter Phase 3 study in July.
- COVID death rate higher in Mobile than Alabama overall
- Scattered storms decrease overnight, return tomorrow
- Mobile Fire-Rescue: 2 people shot at Azalea Pointe Apartments
- Check out these lightning strikes!
- Dr. Fauci optimistic about a Covid-19 vaccine in 2021