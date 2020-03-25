Dr. Fauci on when we might see an end to the coronavirus crisis

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–At Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked his opinion about President Trump’s plan to “re-open the country” by Easter. “So it’s a flexible situation,” said Fauci. He stressed that it’s a “day-by-day and week-by-week” situation.

