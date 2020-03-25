Dr. Fauci on when we might see an end to the coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–At Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked his opinion about President Trump’s plan to “re-open the country” by Easter. “So it’s a flexible situation,” said Fauci. He stressed that it’s a “day-by-day and week-by-week” situation.
