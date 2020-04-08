Dr. Fauci on what the Fall may bring in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Fauci said at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing that he hopes that, “By the time we get to the fall that we will have this under control enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now where people are shutting schools.”
