Dr. Fauci fears possible new outbreaks

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, testified during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday. He said, if communities jump over checkpoints in the guidelines for reopening and open too soon without being able to respond effectively, he’s concerned we could “start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.”

