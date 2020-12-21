Downtown Rescue Mission receives Christmas bears from Huntsville bikers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When asked what a day of teddy bear deliveries means to the children spending Christmas at Downtown Rescue Mission, Assistant Director of Women’s Ministries Patti Moddy replied:

“Those little faces will stay lit for a long time.”

Than pandemic combined with cooler temperatures mean an influx of clients at shelters like Downtown Rescue Mission.

The children spent the morning alongside local bikers with a soft spot. During the holidays, members of Huntsville’s ‘Harley Owners Group,’ known as H.O.G., head out in ‘sleigh formation.’ Colorful Harley Davidson motorcycles act as reindeer, leading none other than Santa himself.

This is all part of their annual “Harleys for Hope” Teddy Bear Run. They deliver Build-A-Bear toys to children at hospitals and nonprofits.

“This year with COVID, we couldn’t go in the store and build, so Build-A-Bear and their corporate built all the bears for us. 500 bears. Brand new. We stuck with brand new bears so the kids get clean bears,” H.O.G. member and event organizer Michael Friar said.

“Harleys for Hope” has delivered bears to the children of Downtown Rescue Mission for two years, and it is one of their favorite stops.

“A bunch of burley bikers, you know, they were walking around saying the allergies were hitting, but it was right here. But that’s what it’s all about is giving these kids something to smile about for Christmas when they can’t have it,” Friar said.

Moody said the bears may be the only gift some of the children receive this Christmas, so seeing the looks on their faces when they receive the bears is priceless.

“A bear is all it takes because it represents so much more,” Moody said.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: