Downtown Pensacola business owners hopeful for busy Small Business Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday, a day to promote supporting small, local businesses.

Businesses in downtown Pensacola were preparing Wednesday for what they hope is a busy day on Saturday.

“We’re super excited,” said Samantha Breedlove, owner of Rusted Arrow Mercantile in downtown Pensacola. “We feel like in 2020, it’s more important than ever to support local.”

In the days of Amazon and delivery, small businesses are forced to create an experience that beats sitting on your couch to shop with the click of a mouse.

“It’s definitely challenging competing with many online businesses,” Breedlove said. “The thing I love about our small shop is we’re not just able to give you all the things you need to shop for, but a fun experience doing it.”

This upcoming Small Business Saturday is more important than ever for downtown business, especially after a triple whammy of setbacks in 2020.

“Between COVID, the hurricane and the (Pensacola Bay Bridge closure), it’s definitely been a more challenging year, but we’re just trying to stay positive,” Breedlove said.

Katie Bosso, owner of Indigeaux Denim Bar and Boutique, pointed out when shoppers support local, most of the money stays within the local economy.

“When they support my business, they’re not only supporting myself and my business but also my employees and you’re keeping money in the community,” Bosso said.

As an incentive to get more locals shopping downtown, Friends of Downtown Pensacola is holding a 13-day money giveaway contest. For every $10 spent downtown, shoppers get an entry into a contest to win $100 cash.

All you have to do is upload your receipts here.

Business owners say they are taking extra precautions to ensure shoppers’ safety during the pandemic. Pensacola still has a mask mandate in businesses within city businesses, so masks will be required.

Some stores are offering hand sanitizer and limiting their capacities so shoppers can properly socially distance.

