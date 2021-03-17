“Don’t take this system lightly,” officials warn of severe weather threat

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Living on the Gulf Coast we’re familiar with strong storms and severe weather, but it’s not every day the threat level is elevated like this as powerful storms eye the southeast.

“The words that the National Weather Service and our meteorologists are using is very strong, significant, substantial language that really lets us know that this is a potential severe incident that could occur,” said Jenni Guerry with Baldwin County EMA.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the potential impact this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

“We are expecting this system to be basically broken supercells as it comes across our area,” she added.

North of the coast the threat level rises. Cities like Thomasville in Clarke County are in the marginal risk category for seeing severe weather. That’s a level 4 out of 5.

“I haven’t seen these types of concerns from meteorologists and the National Weather Service probably since 2011,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

Pineview Baptist Church in Thomasville will open at shelter at 1 p.m. Residents who live in mobile homes are urged to get to safer location, especially after nightfall.

“We’re not flat. It’s rolling hills and heavily forested, so even if it were during the day it’s very hard for us to be able to see a tornado coming,” added Day.