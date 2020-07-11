Dolphins return to Portugal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A resurfacing project on I-65 is causing damage to cars. From Prichard to the I-10 interchange, drivers have told News 5 cars are kicking up rocks, cracking windshields, and even causing dents.

Juan Puente lives in Semmes. He got on I-65 from Moffett Road and got off at Airport. He never expected such a short trip could cause so much damage. He said, "As soon as we got on, I started to get over to the middle lane and that's whenever all these rock chips started coming out of nowhere... Once, you know, I was able to pass a car, I seen that it wasn't a gravel truck, it was the actual road."