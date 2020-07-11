Dolphins return to Portugal

PORTUGAL (CBS Newspath)–People in Lisbon, Portugal have been seeing more dolphins than usual in the Tagus river over the past few months. The mayor’s office says the water quality has improved, bringing new life. A marine biologist says dolphins are likely visiting because there are more fish to eat.
- Federal Aid to fight housing discrimination heads to Mobile
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. donates nearly 300,000 eggs to Alabama food banks
- EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Chihuahua governor wanted for embezzlement makes first appearance in federal Court
- OSBI officials assisting investigation at zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic
- Heat advisories are in effect for Saturday, Get ready to sweat