Dolphins return to Portugal

PORTUGAL (CBS Newspath)–People in Lisbon, Portugal have been seeing more dolphins than usual in the Tagus river over the past few months. The mayor’s office says the water quality has improved, bringing new life. A marine biologist says dolphins are likely visiting because there are more fish to eat.  

