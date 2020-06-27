Dog rescued from ceiling

FEDERAL WAY, Washington (CBS Newspath)–South King Fire & Rescue saved this dog stuck in the ceiling of a house in Federal Way, Washington. The department shared the video Thursday, tweeting they renamed the dog “Houdini”.
- Afternoon showers and isolated storms possible tomorrow, low-end risk of isolated severe storms
- Gadsden family that lost 3 to COVID-19 says disregard for health precautions is ‘heartbreaking’
- Couple charged in COVID-19 fraud received over $1.4 million, prosecutors say
- Drive-in movie in a soccer stadium!
- Expect more fireworks accidents this 4th of July