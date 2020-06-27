Dog rescued from ceiling

Adopt Me

FEDERAL WAY, Washington (CBS Newspath)–South King Fire & Rescue saved this dog stuck in the ceiling of a house in Federal Way, Washington. The department shared the video Thursday, tweeting they renamed the dog “Houdini”.

