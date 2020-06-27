Dog rescued from ceiling

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) -- After watching a surge of COVID-19 cases, a Gadsden family that lost three loved ones to COVID-19 is urging people to take health precautions seriously.

In April, the Woods, Posey, and Porter families were infected with the virus. Phacethia Posey, her father Billy Ray Woods, and her cousin, Michael Woods all died from the virus.