Does your pet suffer from separation anxiety?

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - It was an active day with multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings occurred this afternoon associated with our first line of thunderstorms. We have been talking about a second round of severe weather possible, but that line has weakened and is moving in as light showers with no severe weather expected overnight.

Tomorrow we will still keep our moderate rain chances but after that, we will see rain chances decrease and high temperatures stick near 90 degrees.