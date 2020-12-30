Doctors recommend hydration and proper nutrition when battling COVID-19

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — With COVID-19 cases rising in Alabama, more and more people are isolating at home during their recovery.

Doctors in the Birmingham area say the best way to fight the virus is not get it and there is no cure for COVID-19, but they recommend hydrating, proper diet, and listening to the body are key in recovery.

“The things that we prescribe, the things that we do, are kind of our best practices right now,” Dr. Jeremy Rogers with Grandview Medical said.

Rogers says hydrating with fluids other than water can help the immune system, especially when sick.

“I’m talking about things that have carbohydrates and electrolytes in them, such as Gatorade, PowerAde, Pedialyte. These are things that will keep up someone’s nutrition and hydration status,” Rogers said.

Rogers also encourages people to eat healthy foods, too. Preferably foods high in protein. Some doctors like Dr. Amy Illescas encourage people to move around a little bit to keep their heart rate active, but not over do it.

“Walk to the mailbox to get the mail if you have the strength. Get up and take your meals in the kitchen, not in the bed,” Illescas said.

Doctors say there is some, but not a ton of evidence, that vitamins C, D, or zinc can help boost a person’s immune system.

“I think the things that help our immune system the most are the common things like good nutrition, exercise, and good sleep,” Dr. Michael Saag with UAB said.

Dr. Saag says some over the counter medications can help with the body pains and fever.

“Mucinex is really good to use. Tylenol, alternating with either Aleve or Ibuprofen every 3 hours and that will help keep fever under control,” Saag said.

Saag understands some of the pain COVID-19 patients are going through after his battle with the virus. He says the fatigue from it was tough and rest is important. But most experts agree having patience and a strong will power are key in fighting COVID-19.

“If you can keep your fight going mentally, physically it will be a lot easier to recover and fight,” Illescas said.

Dr. Rogers says a person should seek emergency care for COVID if they develop COVID Pneumonia, where fluids build up in the lungs. He encourages patients to lay or sleep on their stomachs for a few hours to help ease air flow into the lungs.

