Doctor urges everyone to wear masks, consider virtual learning for children

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Most schools are back in session next month, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with COVID-19 lingering throughout our area.

“I find it very difficult to believe that we can take children and put them in an environment and ensure that they’re totally safe,” said Dr. Huey Kidd, a family doctor who has offices throughout our viewing area.

While it’s only his recommendation to keep kids home, he hopes parents will stay informed so children remain safe when going back to class.

“They have the potential to spread it. We start talking about kids and putting them in a tight environment and then if we don’t enforce the children wearing masks then what’s going to happen.” Dr. Huey Kidd

2.5 million facial coverings were ordered for Alabama schools this week. It’s important these masks are worn, Dr. Kidd says, to keep the virus from spreading.

He’s worried some parents aren’t following CDC guidelines and he hopes that changes.

“They see it as an infringement on their rights and if they feel that way then their kids are going to feel that way and they’re not going to wear them.” Dr. Huey Kidd

LATEST STORIES: