Doc who died fighting Covid-19 is honored

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENS, NY (CBS Newspath)–This 20,000-square-foot portrait in Queens, NY is of Dr. Ydelfonso Decoo, who died of COVID-19 while serving on the frontlines. The artist, Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada, says the mural puts a face on the statistics and is a tribute to all those who have died during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories