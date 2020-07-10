Disney properties in Florida reopen

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS Newspath)–Annual passholders previewed Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at Disney World in FL Thursday. The theme parks will reopen to everyone Saturday after a nearly 4-month closure because of the pandemic. Disney says guests must wear face coverings, and there will be limited capacity.

