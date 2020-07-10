Disney properties in Florida reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS Newspath)–Annual passholders previewed Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at Disney World in FL Thursday. The theme parks will reopen to everyone Saturday after a nearly 4-month closure because of the pandemic. Disney says guests must wear face coverings, and there will be limited capacity.
