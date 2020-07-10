Disney properties in Florida reopen

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/CNN/BIKER DAD)- A Fond du Lac man charged in a homicide hate crime says he intentionally swerved his truck into a motorcyclist because he believed Harley riders to be “white racists”, according to information released by the county sheriff Thursday.

Daniel Navarro, 27, is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Hate Crime. He made his initial court appearance in Fond du Lac County Thursday.