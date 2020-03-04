Devastating Nashville tornado damage

NASHVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE: A tornado tore through Nashville, TN early Tuesday morning. The severe weather damaged homes and businesses, including The Basement East, a live music venue and home to one of the city’s “I Believe in Nashville” murals. The Nashville Fire Department said there were injuries and fatalities, and dozens of collapsed buildings.

