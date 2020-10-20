Destin boy, 11, fighting for life after being hit by car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An 11-year-old Destin boy is fighting for his life at Sacred Heart Hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday.

Kohltan Stone Ward was hit by a car at the corner of Main Street and Kelly Street in Destin at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Kohltan and his friends were crossing through the intersection on bikes, his father Caleb Ward said.

Kohltan was the last one to cross and a car didn’t see him. He was not wearing a helmet.

“At 11, he thought he was too cool for a helmet,” said Asher Ward, Kohltan’s mother. “There’s nothing more I wish than that he had that because we might not be sitting here if he had a helmet on.”

Kohltan suffered a fractured skull, a broken leg and several bumps and bruises. Doctors at Sacred Heart brought him into surgery to remove skull fragments from his brain. He had heavy internal bleeding.

Kohltan’s heart stopped at least twice during surgery, but doctors were able to revive him.

However, initial scans show he has no brain activity.

His family said they are waiting on second opinions and until they’re ready for the doctors to do another scan for brain activity.

“He’s still in there fighting so we’re still praying,” Caleb Ward said.

Before his accident, Kohltan was involved in football and baseball — playing quarterback and wide receiver in football and outfield in baseball.

He loves Florida State football and even got messages from the team.

“Hey Kohltan, it’s Jordan Travis,” FSU’s starting quarterback said in a video. “Just want to say buddy: Keep fighting. FSU football has your back.”

His family describes him as a sweet, caring and active kid.

“The most polite, respectful kid you’d ever meet. Stubborn. Sweet and loving,” Asher Ward said. “Take every second you have with your kids. Work and money is not important. Just spend that time with your kids, letting them know how much their loved because you don’t know when that opportunity could be taken away.”

The Wards said they are thankful for the prayers they have received over the last few days. They hope those prayers help Kohltan get through his injuries.

“No matter what happens, he’s always going to be our first born. We’ll love him no matter what,” Caleb Ward said.

Asher Ward added: “Every second for the rest of our lives.”

The Destin City Council has voted to conduct a traffic study and put up stop signs at the intersection of Main and Kelly Streets in hopes a tragic accident won’t happen again.

LATEST STORIES