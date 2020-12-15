WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida lawyer who sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic could possibly face sanctions after from an appellate court.

In an 11-page document filed to the First District Court of Appeal in Florida, DeSantis’s attorneys argue Walton County lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder appealing a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit, which asserts DeSantis should have closed Florida’s beaches and issued a stay-at-home order during the pandemic, is “frivolous” and warrants sanctions.

“Florida law authorizes appellate courts to sanction attorneys and litigants for frivolous filings,” the document reads in part. “Section 57.105(1)(b) provides that a court ‘shall award a reasonable attorney’s fee’ on its own initiative when it finds that the losing party

or their attorney ‘knew or should have known’ that ‘the application of then- existing law to . . . material facts’ did not support a “claim or defense.”

The document goes on to say that such an appeal occupied much of DeSantis’s time. The document argues that time could have been “spent on innumerable other pressing matters related to the health, welfare, and safety of Floridians. (Uhlfelder) knew or should have known that filing this appeal was frivolous. Appellant and his counsel should be sanctioned accordingly.”

WKRG News 5 spoke with Uhlfelder Tuesday afternoon, and he doesn’t agree with the document’s claims. He argues the lawsuit and subsequent appeal was aimed at protecting Floridians from COVID-19.

Uhlfelder made headlines nationwide in May during his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour,” where he dressed as the death symbol and carried a scythe along Northwest Florida beaches to dissuade people from gathering at beaches.

“It’s laughable to say that my appeal took away time for him to do his job when he wasn’t doing his job in the first place,” he said. “There’s nothing frivolous or in bad faith about this. This is about protecting human lives.”

Uhlfelder said he believes DeSantis backing sanctions against him is aimed at silencing his critics. Uhlfelder pointed to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement raiding the home of a former state employee Rebekah Jones as another example of what he believes are DeSantis’s deafening tactics.

Jones was also critical of DeSantis’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided alternative numbers to the public about infections.

“This is an effort to chill opposition,” he said. “He wants to punish me. He wants to sanction me. He wants to malign me.”

Uhlfelder said he did not know when the appellate court would rule on sanctions. He said he goes to bed at night knowing what he did “was right.”

“(DeSantis) did not simply decide to let sleeping dogs lie,” he said. “But rather come back and get another bite out of me.”

