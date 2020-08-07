Delta bans ‘well over 100 people’ for not wearing masks

(CNN Newsource) — The CEO of Delta Airlines says the carrier has banned “well over 100 people” for refusing to wears masks during flights.
That’s what Ed Bastien tells CNN.
Passengers can’t get on board without a facial covering, but some people refuse to keep them on during flights.
He says that has caused disruptions and forced at least one plane to return to the gate.
Bastien says people who refuse to wear masks will also be banned from booking future flights on Delta.
