Debate at Pensacola Confederate monument protest gets heated

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola City Council meeting sparked a protest at city hall.

About 50 protesters, both for and against the city’s special meeting to discuss and vote on whether to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola, showed up to city hall around 5:30 p.m.

Several of those in favor of the monument coming down said the monument stands for racism and glorifies slavery. Others who were against tearing down the monument said it stood for Southern heritage and honors those who died fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

There were a few times police on scene had to get on to break up would-be fights, but no arrests were made.

The city council is still listening to public comment on the monument issue. The council is expected to hold a vote tonight and decide on whether to bring it down.

