Dealing with the ill effects of Daylight Saving Time

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS Newspath– SPRING FORWARD: We move the clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 8 for the start of daylight saving time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine offers some tips on how to deal with losing an hour of sleep.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories