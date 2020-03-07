(CBS Newspath– SPRING FORWARD: We move the clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 8 for the start of daylight saving time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine offers some tips on how to deal with losing an hour of sleep.
- Starry skies and cold temperatures with plenty of sunshine
- President Trump signs off on corovavirus-fighting funds
- Dealing with the ill effects of Daylight Saving Time
- President tours tornado-ravaged Tennessee
- WATCH: Surveillance video appears to show man taking baseball bat out of home where woman was beaten to death