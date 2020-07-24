Daphne’s Mayor Dane Haygood will not run for re-election

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood announced Thursday on social media that he will not run for re-election.

He’s been mayor for eight years. Four people are running for Mayor in Daphne. The election is on August 25th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories