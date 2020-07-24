DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood announced Thursday on social media that he will not run for re-election.
He’s been mayor for eight years. Four people are running for Mayor in Daphne. The election is on August 25th.
LATEST STORIES:
- Daphne’s Mayor Dane Haygood will not run for re-election
- MCPSS: Middle school sports postponed until further notice
- GOP racing against clock to get coronavirus relief package on President Trump’s desk
- ‘That is not acceptable,’ AOC responds to Rep. Yoho apology after verbal accost
- Senate Republicans, White House delay release of next coronavirus relief plan